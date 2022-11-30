BITICA COIN Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001047 BTC on popular exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $116,187.71 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.17817073 USD and is down -4.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $53,738.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

