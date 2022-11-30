BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Up 6.4% This Week

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $679.27 million and approximately $18.08 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,962,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 945,326,125,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.0000007 USD and is up 3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $17,091,648.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

