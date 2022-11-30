Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Short Interest Down 36.7% in November

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blockchain Moon Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Blockchain Moon Acquisition by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 942,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 343,460 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,250,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMAQ remained flat at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 219. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.40.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Company Profile

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

