BlueArk Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 30th. One BlueArk token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a market cap of $60.62 million and approximately $595,405.28 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,168.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.48 or 0.00660933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00247794 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00060710 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001250 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00183033 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $589,429.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.