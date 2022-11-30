Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Rating) traded up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). 374,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,908,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).

Bluejay Mining Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.58. The company has a market capitalization of £52.49 million and a PE ratio of -16.67. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bluejay Mining Company Profile

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.

