BNB (BNB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.02 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $298.18 or 0.01735348 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $47.70 billion and approximately $1.02 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,970,688 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BNB Coin Trading
