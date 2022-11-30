BNB (BNB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.02 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $298.18 or 0.01735348 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $47.70 billion and approximately $1.02 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,970,688 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

