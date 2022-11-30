Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.66

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.66 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.79 ($0.03). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04), with a volume of 691,066 shares.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Trading Down 37.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

