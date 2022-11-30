BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.00 million-$257.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.25 million. BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.17 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BOX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.10.
BOX Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,394. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.17. BOX has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.58 and a beta of 1.16.
Insider Transactions at BOX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BOX by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BOX (BOX)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.