BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.00 million-$257.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.25 million. BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.17 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BOX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.10.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,394. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.17. BOX has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at BOX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $365,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,347,204.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,720. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BOX by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.