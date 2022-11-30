BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $255-257 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.21 million. BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.17 EPS.
A number of research firms recently commented on BOX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.10.
NYSE:BOX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,394. BOX has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after acquiring an additional 659,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 590,800 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 440,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 222,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 18.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,713,000 after purchasing an additional 170,949 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 235.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 201,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 141,339 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
