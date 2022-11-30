Brian W. Mcneill Sells 4,371 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $18,882.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,122.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Urban One Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UONE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.99. 85,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,497. The company has a market capitalization of $241.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Urban One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in Urban One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban One by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Urban One by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 119,277 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Urban One by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Urban One by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares during the period. 5.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

