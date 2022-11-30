Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 11,366 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $60,012.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,619,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,672,839.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,688 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $113,577.12.

On Monday, November 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 37,193 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $206,049.22.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 28,789 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $150,278.58.

On Monday, November 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $559,000.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,976 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $65,636.48.

On Thursday, October 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,362 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,353.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,800 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 27,110 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $171,877.40.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,539 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $16,249.60.

Brightcove Price Performance

Shares of Brightcove stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 104,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,527. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $232.66 million, a P/E ratio of -66.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCOV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

