Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,059,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,342,256 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.5% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.61% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $1,002,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.90. 191,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,681,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $167.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $81.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

