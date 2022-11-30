BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE CMG opened at $1,552.72 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,776.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,510.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1,474.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

