BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 13,469 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,469 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Moderna by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total transaction of $5,347,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,468,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total transaction of $5,347,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $723,468,941.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,387,209 shares in the company, valued at $292,194,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,478 shares of company stock valued at $80,792,616 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $173.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $376.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.97.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

