BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 52,625 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,625 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.37.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

