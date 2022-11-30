Brokerages Set Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) PT at $41.00

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACRS. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.55. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aclaris Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 7,700 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $123,277.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 626,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,034,347.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 7,700 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $123,277.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,034,347.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 19,944 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $320,101.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 561,648 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,933 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $850,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,670,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,510,000 after acquiring an additional 72,786 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.