Brokerages Set Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) PT at $41.00

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRSGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACRS. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.55. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 7,700 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $123,277.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 626,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,034,347.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 7,700 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $123,277.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,034,347.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 19,944 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $320,101.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 561,648 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,933 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $850,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,670,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,510,000 after acquiring an additional 72,786 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

