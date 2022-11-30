Brokerages Set Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target at $166.67

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IIPR. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $117.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.59. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $87.47 and a 12-month high of $270.83. The company has a quick ratio of 24.10, a current ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

