Brokers Offer Predictions for Northrop Grumman Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Northrop Grumman in a report released on Sunday, November 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.43. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $24.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $528.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $508.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $345.91 and a 12 month high of $556.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

