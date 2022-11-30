Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 2,416.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bunzl Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45.

Bunzl Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.1841 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bunzl Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,200 ($38.28) to GBX 3,250 ($38.88) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,808.75.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

