Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 2,416.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Bunzl Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45.
Bunzl Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.1841 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Bunzl Company Profile
Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bunzl (BZLFY)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.