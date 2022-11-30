C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.03 and its 200 day moving average is $103.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $121.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

