C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 732.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Local Bounti during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Local Bounti by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Local Bounti by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Local Bounti during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOCL stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. Local Bounti Co. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Local Bounti from $4.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

In other Local Bounti news, major shareholder Charles R. Schwab bought 3,000,000 shares of Local Bounti stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,157,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,894,235. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Local Bounti news, Director Mark Joseph Nelson sold 9,696 shares of Local Bounti stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $26,760.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,161 shares in the company, valued at $519,324.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Charles R. Schwab bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,157,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,894,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

