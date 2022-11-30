C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,740 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

WSFS stock opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.02. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.59 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $483,769.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,197.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $483,769.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,197.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $383,266.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,000.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

