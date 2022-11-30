Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 7,725 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $16,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $590.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $612.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $548.90 and a 200-day moving average of $522.91.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.29.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading

