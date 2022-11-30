Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $17,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,744,430 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of HRL opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

