Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 144,500 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 405,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.43% of Elastic worth $27,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,112,000 after acquiring an additional 101,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,080,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,934,000 after acquiring an additional 303,016 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 37.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,240,000 after acquiring an additional 843,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595 over the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Trading Up 2.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE ESTC opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $162.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.47.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

Elastic Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.