Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 8,769 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $28,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 412.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $195.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.24 and a 200 day moving average of $174.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $147.32 and a 1 year high of $199.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $2,375,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,359,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,686.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $2,375,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,359,626.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,350 shares of company stock worth $6,332,355. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

