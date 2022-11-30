Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $24.04 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,323 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.07% of Allstate worth $24,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $319,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Allstate by 14.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Allstate by 182.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Allstate by 39.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $133.38 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.33 and a 200-day moving average of $126.74.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

