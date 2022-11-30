Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.19% of MarketAxess worth $17,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in MarketAxess by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.30.

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.6 %

MKTX stock opened at $256.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.67. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $422.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.26.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

