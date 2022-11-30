Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.12% of Conagra Brands worth $19,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 66.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

NYSE CAG opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $37.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 110.92%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.