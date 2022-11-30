Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,144 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lennar were worth $22,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond increased its stake in Lennar by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 39.2% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 257,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after acquiring an additional 72,515 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 273.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 117.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 561,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,633,000 after acquiring an additional 303,715 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.