Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 211,400 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.55% of nCino worth $18,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in nCino by 6.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in nCino by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,961,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $63.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $40,950.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,439.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,005 shares of company stock valued at $883,149. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

