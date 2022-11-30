Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 17,400 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $18,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATVI. TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.