Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 81,144 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 314,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,144 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lennar were worth $22,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 66.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LEN opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average is $78.67. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 7.73.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.