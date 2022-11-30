Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,884 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $18,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $408.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $365.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.73. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $664.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,762,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

