CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the October 31st total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. 59,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,353. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.28.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €4.10 ($4.23) to €4.25 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.25 ($3.35) to €3.50 ($3.61) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.90 ($4.02) to €4.20 ($4.33) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.60 ($3.71) to €3.70 ($3.81) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

