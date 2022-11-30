Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the October 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded down 0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 15.95. 349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,337. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 15.45 and its 200-day moving average is 16.61. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 14.42 and a 52 week high of 21.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPZ. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 66,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 116,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

