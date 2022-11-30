Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXTGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the October 31st total of 29,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 404,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calyxt stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXTGet Rating) by 120.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.52% of Calyxt worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLXT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,277. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 203.85% and a negative net margin of 1,025.80%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

