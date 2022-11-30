Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the October 31st total of 29,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 404,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calyxt
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calyxt stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) by 120.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.52% of Calyxt worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.
Calyxt Price Performance
Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 203.85% and a negative net margin of 1,025.80%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Calyxt
Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.
Read More
