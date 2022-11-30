Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.
Campbell Soup has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. Campbell Soup has a payout ratio of 51.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.
Campbell Soup Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,621,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,584. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.41.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
