Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

Campbell Soup has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. Campbell Soup has a payout ratio of 51.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,621,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,584. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Activity

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

