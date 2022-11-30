Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 30th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion and $220.76 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001864 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,268.29 or 0.07516674 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00033860 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00076443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00061818 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00024055 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,193,805,106 coins and its circulating supply is 34,442,048,359 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

