Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF – Get Rating) dropped 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 127,767 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

