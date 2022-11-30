Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ CARV opened at $4.01 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $566,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 17.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

