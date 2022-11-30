Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Carver Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ CARV opened at $4.01 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76.
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
