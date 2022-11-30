Casper (CSPR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.83 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $318.36 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,324,378,752 coins and its circulating supply is 10,553,819,781 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,323,241,284 with 10,552,710,916 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03040362 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $6,309,383.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

