Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.83 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05). Approximately 869,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,110,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

Caspian Sunrise Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00.

Caspian Sunrise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.78%.

About Caspian Sunrise

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

