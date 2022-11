Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,874 shares traded.

Cavitation Technologies Trading Down 14.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. The company provides Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.