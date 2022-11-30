Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Short Interest Down 35.0% in November

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the October 31st total of 12,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Cazoo Group Stock Down 11.6 %

NYSE CZOO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,961. Cazoo Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CZOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cazoo Group from $1.00 to $0.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $0.49 to $2.33 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cazoo Group from $0.90 to $0.39 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.61.

Institutional Trading of Cazoo Group

About Cazoo Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 39.7% during the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 7,735,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Builders Union LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at about $4,519,000. Ronit Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 926.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 138,935 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Read More

