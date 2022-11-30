CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.86

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and traded as high as $6.29. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 511,645 shares changing hands.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 3.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

In related news, Director Leslie E. Greis acquired 21,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,418.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,939.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund news, Director John R. Bartholdson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $58,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,467.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Leslie E. Greis bought 21,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,418.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,939.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 48,224 shares of company stock worth $285,553.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGR. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 16.6% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 134,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

