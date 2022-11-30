CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0941 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $75.86 million and $9.67 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,834.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010225 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040755 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005888 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021517 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00245751 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

