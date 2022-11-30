Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) CEO Acquires $17,200.00 in Stock

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) CEO Robert J. Hariri acquired 10,000 shares of Celularity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $17,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,074,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,888,993.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Celularity Price Performance

NASDAQ:CELU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. 662,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,595. The company has a market cap of $247.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.29. Celularity Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $13.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celularity

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. C V Starr & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celularity by 76.9% in the first quarter. C V Starr & Co. Inc. now owns 7,640,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,346 shares during the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Celularity by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 15,281,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640,694 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Celularity in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celularity Company Profile

CELU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Celularity from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Celularity in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Celularity from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

