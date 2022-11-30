Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) versus Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Financial Comparison

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenovus Energy has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $5.47 billion 3.53 $946.00 million $5.21 5.83 Cenovus Energy $36.99 billion 1.06 $468.37 million $2.01 10.13

This table compares Marathon Oil and Cenovus Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Marathon Oil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cenovus Energy. Marathon Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cenovus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cenovus Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Marathon Oil pays out 6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cenovus Energy pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Marathon Oil has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Oil and Cenovus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil 46.11% 27.76% 17.48% Cenovus Energy 7.66% 26.94% 12.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Marathon Oil and Cenovus Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 2 5 9 1 2.53 Cenovus Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80

Marathon Oil currently has a consensus target price of $33.44, indicating a potential upside of 10.17%. Cenovus Energy has a consensus target price of $29.56, indicating a potential upside of 45.09%. Given Cenovus Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Marathon Oil.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Cenovus Energy on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. It also owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities; and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in December 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan. This segments Foster Creek, Christina Lake, Sunrise, and Tucker oil sands projects, as well as Lloydminster thermal and conventional heavy oil assets The Conventional segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, Clearwater, and Rainbow Lake operating in Alberta and British Columbia, as well as interests in various natural gas processing facilities. The offshore segment engages in the exploration and development activities. The Canadian Manufacturing segment includes the owned and operated Lloydminster upgrading and asphalt refining complex, which upgrades heavy oil and bitumen into synthetic crude oil, diesel fuel, asphalt, and other ancillary products, as well as owns and operates the Bruderheim crude-by-rail terminal and two ethanol plants. The U.S. Manufacturing segment comprises the refining of crude oil to produce diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, asphalt, and other products. The Retail segment consists of marketing of its own and third-party refined petroleum products through retail, commercial, and bulk petroleum outlets, as well as wholesale channels. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

