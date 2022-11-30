Chainlink (LINK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $345.77 Million

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.57 or 0.00044385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and $345.77 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,145.88 or 0.06720067 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00508947 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,282.50 or 0.30956592 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

